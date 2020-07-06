J.K. Rowling Launches Counter-Offensive Against Critics: ‘You Crossed a Line’

The famed author of the “Harry Potter” series is not backing down after a series of public spats on social media vs. critics who are calling her a “threat” to trans people.

Early last month, Rowling drew the ire of some when she wrote that “erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She was called a “transphobic bigot” among a slew of derogatory names and mostly chose not to respond to the onslaught of hate directed her way.

Over the weekend, however, she decided to launch a counter-offensive and fight back to some of what she felt were the more slanderous and false accusations levied against her.

I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

“I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this,” she began.

“When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line,” she added.

The writer then discussed her own personal history with mental health issues and how she herself had taken medication. The response carefully detailed her viewpoints seemingly to prove she’s not some hot-take artist trying to get clicks, but seriously concerned about the welfare of those getting potentially damaging medical advice.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests,” Rowling explained.

The author went on to explain that it’s not hateful to be against certain kinds of medical treatments and in fact, many trans kids are being set up for a life filled with medications they likely don’t need.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalization that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function,” she said.

Rowling went on to link to several articles backing up her claim.

Faithwire: J.K. Rowling Is Right: Sex Is Unchangeable, and ‘It Isn’t Hate to Speak the Truth’

The backlash Rowling received highlights just how dangerous it is becoming to speak out in any way, shape, or form in opposition to the LGBTQ movement, which seems to have a foundation firmly built on bullying, intimidation, and fear. The moment someone disagrees or presents a differing opinion, they are labeled “dangerous” to the trans movement and “harmful” to those involved in that particular lifestyle.

Pray for God to continue to protect those who speak truth, no matter how difficult that truth may be.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.