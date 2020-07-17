John Crist, the Christian comedian who made a name for himself making fun of religious culture, has returned to social media eight months after he admitted to engaging in “destructive and sinful” behavior following allegations of sexual misconduct with numerous young women.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, the 36-year-old comedian said he “made a lot of poor choices” in his personal life, admitting his actions “hurt other people.” He went on to say he was “embarrassed” and faced “consequences” for his decisions.

“I think at the beginning of this process, I wanted to hop on the internet, justify, and rationalize and minimize and kind of explain and defend myself,” Crist said. “And coming all the way through the healing and recovery process, I can look at you eight months later and say those choices were on me. Those decisions were mine, and no one else’s and no one else is to be blamed. … I point the fingers at no one else but myself.”

While Crist didn’t address the specific claims against him, he did acknowledge he had “a problem” and needed to “get some help.” He disclosed he went to an unnamed rehabilitation center of some kind for four months of treatment.

Following a bombshell report from Charisma, Crist said he struggled with “sexual sin and addiction.” The allegations against him include claims of unwanted sexting, harassment, alcohol abuse, and manipulation.

“All of my comedy videos were pointing out hypocrisy in some way,” he said, “and the most embarrassing part of this whole thing is the biggest hypocrite was me.”

Crist also thanked those who have supported him during his recovery process.

“I assumed I lived in a community of people that would be the first to look down on me and judge me and point fingers at me, but I felt nothing but the opposite,” noting his sister would send him messages from his fans while he was at the rehab facility.