Sight and Sound Theatres Brings Live Stage Production of 'Queen Esther' to Audiences Worldwide

Sight and Sound Theatres announces that a live stage production of Queen Esther will make its worldwide debut on Labor Day weekend.

Three years in the making, Queen Esther will captivate audiences as they experience one of the most fascinating Bible stories of the Old Testament.

The stage production was set to premiere in March but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Esther's story of courage and faith will come to life like never before. The live performance, which includes spectacular stage sets, visual effects, and live animals will debut on September 14 at 7:00 pm Eastern time.

"This show is truly meant for such a time as this," said Sight & Sound chief creative officer Josh Enck.

The live event will include a 30-minute pre-show, a 20-minute intermission, plus behind-the-scenes interviews, and an inside look at how the production was created.

"The thrill of live theater is watching the show unfold right before your eyes," Enck added. "We're so excited to bring that same experience to living rooms all across the world."

Additional live-streamed showings will air on the new streaming platform, Sight & Sound TV, on September 5-6. For more information, click here.

