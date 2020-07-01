'The Holy Spirit Needs to Guide Your Actions': New Doc Reveals Faith-Filled Journey of Christian Actor T.C. Stallings

Athlete turned actor T.C. Stallings has a new documentary out that dives into how his life was transformed once he started pursuing God's purpose.

Stallings starred in movies like "War Room," "God's Compass," and "Courageous," and played professional football for six years, with aspirations of joining the NFL.

As he explains in his new film, "24 Counter: The Story BEHIND the Run," football was at the center of his life, until the Holy Spirit entered his heart.

Stallings grew up in a rough neighborhood where drugs and street gangs were widespread.

"It was all the ingredients where you're going to have a rough life and you're not going to make it... so you just look for a way out and for me it came from football," he said during an interview with Movieguide.

The documentary illustrates how Stallings' perception of success was strongly connected to football, but that was the tool God used to reach him.

#24Counter is NOW AVAILABLE!

Thank you for helping me share my testimony with the world!https://t.co/6F8nNTBhNa pic.twitter.com/PwYp3tHtV2 — T.C. Stallings (@TCStallings) June 30, 2020

"Football became like God for me," he said. "Whatever I wanted in life, it looked like football could get you there. Football could get you to college... money to take care of your family. So, I put everything into it, but I didn't know that I was on a collision course with God showing me that 'I need to be Lord of your life. Jesus needs to be Lord of your life. The Holy Spirit needs to guide your actions - not football.'"

"But, He allowed me to succeed so that I could get to that point where He could show me what it was really all about, and that came through college football," Stallings added. "I thought it was going to save my life and change it, but it turned out to be Jesus Christ and He just used football as a vehicle. The story shows how that all came to be and how it happened."

Stallings notes that the foundation of the film is built on the moment he became a Christian.

"It really centers on a very important moment in my life - when I became a true Christ-follower."

And he hopes the documentary will lead to future projects.

"This is my inaugural project that will, Lord willing, lead to many many more, but I got to succeed right here right now."

"I don't want to do any action without the Lord leading that action, so the process is pray, 'Lord what do you want me to do?' I don't move regardless of what people say. If He says, 'move and do this,' I do it… He'll show me. I read scripture and I go do it and I think all Christians that's the way to go," he concluded.

To watch the full interview, click here.

"24 Counter: The Story BEHIND the Run" was released on June 30 and is available through On Demand.

