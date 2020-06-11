'God and Country': Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher on Teaching Their Sons to Have Faith in God

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are continuing to share their journey with God in a four-part short digital web series titled "Mike and Carrie: God and Country."

After opening up last week about their multiple miscarriages, in their latest episode, the couple is sharing stories about how they teach their two sons, unconditional love, through faith in God.

"A lot of times I feel like because we have an open dialogue about God, he (their son Jacob) just says things. 'Did you know I have to love God even more than you, Mommy? I love God so much!' I feel like he means it. I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love, you know," Underwood says as she sits at a table with her husband Mike.

Fisher also confesses what he believes is his greatest fear in life.

"Someone asked me recently what my greatest fear was. Right away, I thought, well it's losing a child. And then as I thought on it, no, I think the greatest fear for me would be having a child that didn't have a real relationship with Jesus. I want my sons to see me and be like, 'This is real. This isn't just what he's saying. This is not an informed faith. This is a transformed faith and my dad is different," he explains.

"I don't know if I'm there or if I will ever, but that's the goal. It can't be just about knowing God or about Jesus. It has to be about really following," he continued.

"This goes for everybody everywhere too. You are loved and you are wanted," Underwood says directly to the camera.

In 2014, Fisher spoke out in a faith-based media outlet's "White Chair" short web series, sharing both his personal and professional struggles before returning to his faith. It is also available to view on the I Am Second website.

"Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life," Fisher, a retired professional hockey player, said in a statement. "This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 'White Chair' film but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God's faithfulness in all situations."

The last episode of their web series will premiere on the website at 8:00 pm Eastern, Wednesday, June 17. The first three episodes are also available to watch.

