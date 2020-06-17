Google Denies NBC's Claim They Demonetized Conservative Sites Over 'Racist' Protest Coverage

On Tuesday, NBC released a dramatic report claiming, because of their initiative, Google demonetized two popular conservative-leaning sites: The Federalist and ZeroHedge.

According to NBC:

Google has banned two far-right websites from its advertising platform after research revealed the tech giant was profiting from articles pushing unsubstantiated claims about the Black Lives Matter protests. The two sites, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, will no longer be able to generate revenue from any advertisements served by Google Ads. A Google spokesperson said in an email that it took action after determining the websites violated its policies on content related to race.

The NBC reporter who filed the article wrote a surprisingly celebratory tweet. In it, she thanked two progressive organizations, including one whose founder co-authored a book about how to “defeat” conservative viewpoints.

The NBC reporter hardly seems objective! This was just deleted but I took a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/LcB4dprR5s — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 16, 2020

The celebration didn’t last long, however. Just a few hours later Google Communications tweeted that The Federalist had not been demonetized.

The Federalist was never demonetized. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020

Our policies do not allow ads to run against dangerous or derogatory content, which includes comments on sites, and we offer guidance and best practices to publishers on how to comply. https://t.co/zPO669Yd0p — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020

Google’s communication team then summed up the situation by saying they consider the matter resolved and that “no action would be taken.”

As the comment section has now been removed, we consider this matter resolved and no action will be taken. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020

The president of The Center for Countering Digital Hate (Imran Ahmed) responded to the news by retweeting a baseless accusation that Donald Trump Jr. pressured Google into reversing the decision.

Surely Google can't be reversing their decision to defund a racist website because of pressure from @DonaldJTrumpJr? https://t.co/ggllEuJRk1 — Tonia Antoniazzi MP #BlackLivesMatter (@ToniaAntoniazzi) June 16, 2020

Major platforms have had a history of censoring content from conservative websites and later claiming it was an error. This instance appears to be different, however, as the progressive organization (and NBC) claimed victory when they didn’t really have it.

Faithwire will continue monitoring this developing story and update as needed.

