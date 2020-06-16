'Miraculous': Amy Grant Credits Power of Prayer in Her Recovery from Open Heart Surgery

Christian artist Amy Grant announced on social media that she has made a "miraculous recovery" after having open heart surgery on June 3.

In February, Grant said in a statement on Twitter that her doctors discovered she has had a heart condition since birth.

Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage. He suggested I have a check up because of my Dad’s heart history... (look to image for full message from Amy)#HeartHealth #PAPVR #EveryHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/5bXt17qXQX — Amy Grant (@amygrant) February 13, 2020

After undergoing a series of tests, it was determined that Grant's heart condition, partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), would require surgery.

The 59-year-old shared photos of her post-surgery scars on Instagram and compared her experience to being "a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon."

She thanked her family, friends, and fans for their support and prayers.

"My recovery has honestly felt miraculous," she said. "And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything."

The singer ended the message by urging her followers to pray for our country during "this is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time."

"Let's keep those prayers going for our country and let's turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you," she wrote.

Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like "Baby, Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and "That's What Love is For."

