Rapper Kanye West Makes $2M Donation to Help Families of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor

Kanye West has donated millions to the families and the legal services for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

People.com reports that the rapper set up a 529 college savings plan to cover tuition costs for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Donations will also assist with the legal proceedings for Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia in February, and Taylor, who was killed after Kentucky police raided her home in March.

West also donated money to multiple black-owned businesses across the country, including in his hometown of Chicago.

The rapper's generosity comes as nationwide demonstrations continue over the deaths of Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor. Protests against racial injustice and police brutality have become a daily occurrence since Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25.

All four policemen at the scene of Floyd's death have been charged and arrested.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng all face aiding and abetting charges and could spend up to 40 years in prison. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, also had his charges upgraded to second and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Arbery, an unarmed black man, was killed by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis on February 23. Video shows how the Georgia father and son chased down and shot Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood. Now they're charged with murder.

Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, KY apartment on March 13 when police raided her home to serve a warrant. The 26-year-old black woman was working as an EMT with the hopes of becoming a nurse. The FBI is investigating her death.

Video of West walking with peaceful protesters in Chicago last week was shared on Instagram.

