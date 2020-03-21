Actress Sam Sorbo Homeschools - And Her Tips Could Save Your Sanity

Actors Kevin and Sam Sorbo homeschool their kids, and the two outspoken performers have gained a plethora of wisdom along the way.

Amid rampant school closures plaguing the U.S. right now due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Sam Sorbo, author of the book, "True Faith," appeared on "The Pure Flix Podcast" to offer advice to anxious parents who find themselves homeschooling for the first time.

WATCH: Get Some Great Homeschool Curriculum and Streaming Titles for Your Kids

"Your responsibility as a parent is to ignite the natural curiosity in your child," Sorbo said. "And to encourage them to learn ... "You do not need to know everything."

Listen to Sorbo's tips for parents struggling with the homeschool chaos that the novel corona-virus has sparked:

Sorbo, who has been homeschooling the couple's children for years, also encouraged parents not to fear their own knowledge level and to instead "learn alongside" kids.

"It's actually not rocket science," she quipped.

One of the other major stresses some parents are experiencing centers on finding a newfound life balance between working from home and homeschooling schedules, as some districts are sending work home throughout the day for parents to do with kids.

READ ALSO: Discover Entertaining And Inspiring Homeschool And Family Content

In the end, Sorbo said it all comes down to crafting a vibrant and workable schedule.

"Every family will have its own formula," she said, noting that she has always started the day with breakfast and Bible study and with instruction beginning at 9 a.m. "You have to figure out what is going to work for you."

Another tip Sorbo offered centers on the location of instruction; she recommended parents choose a spot and remain consistent.

READ ALSO: Mom Blogs: 8 Homeschool Blogs That Will Inspire

"I highly recommend that you have a designated area in your house ... that is where your school takes place, at least at the start of every day," she said, likening this space to an educational "headquarters" of sorts.

Sorbo concluded by encouraging parents to see this as an important "opportunity," despite the challenges that these newfound homeschooling environments have created.

"We can look at this as a huge tragedy ... but you an also change your perspective and look at this as an opportunity," she said. "If you believe in God then it's an opportunity, whether you like it or not ... take time out and be with your kids."

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free, one-month trial here.