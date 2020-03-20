Bored at Home Quarantine? Watch 'The Chosen' for Free on VidAngel

Tens of millions of people across the globe are shuttered in their homes in an effort to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

VidAngel, a digital streaming service that produces wholesome filtered content, is working to make quarantine a little brighter by making everything on their site completely free until March 30.

"We understand how strapped working parents are right now trying to juggle kids at home and work from home, and we also know from personal experience how being away from school and not seeing their friends is a real challenge for all of our kids. That's why we're making VidAngel completely free for the next two weeks," said Neal Harmon, CEO of VidAngel.

Families will now be able to watch content like VidAngel's award-winning series about Jesus' life called The Chosen. They will also get to share a couple of laughs by watching Dry Bar Comedy, a clean standup comedy series.



"We hope free access to our award-winning content, which is both entertaining and educational, will come as a welcome relief in the face of the stress of the pandemic. The VidAngel family, just like your own, has an opportunity to pitch in and do whatever we can to help our communities weather this crisis. We hope that in some small way this will help," Harmon.

VidAngel's only request is that everyone using the platform agrees to practice social distancing during this global outbreak.

Existing subscribers are also eligible to enjoy the free content.

To access the content, click here.