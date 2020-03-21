Celebrities and Athletes Who Have COVID-19: Here's How We Can Pray for Them

While everyone who is suffering is worthy of prayer, often celebrities live a very isolated life already because of their talent or reputation. Cultural celebrities are leaders in society and sometimes have more influence through one tweet or Instagram post than the governing authorities.

Praying for people of influence and leaders in culture is not only important during times like this, but is part of the Biblical mandate that Paul lays out through Scripture:



"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness." -- 1 Timothy 2:1-2



Showing compassion on people who often are only celebrated for their performance or influence is something that Christians can do to really connect the heart of God to this generation of popular culture leaders. Let's pray for the recovery and healing of the following individuals:



Idris Elba: One of the world's favorite actors, Elba has coronavirus and posted a video on social media Monday to announce that he had the disease.

"Listen, I'm doing OK," he said in the video, appearing with his wife, Sabrina. "I didn't have any symptoms."

Elba, who played Stringer Bell on television series "The Wire" and Heimdall in the "Avengers" and "Thor" movies, said he got tested because he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive.

"I will keep you updated as how I'm doing. So far, we're doing OK," Elba said.



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The Academy Award-winning actor and his wife, both 63, said in a statement on March 11 that they were in Australia and had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hanks was set to film a movie there about the life of Elvis Presley. He posted a statement on Instagram.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote.

Days later, the couple posted another update, saying that they were "taking it one day at a time." Their son Chet Hanks said in a video that they had been released from a hospital and were in self-isolation.



Rachel Matthews: The actress, who was the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II," posted to Instagram on Monday that she tested positive and had been in quarantine for the past week.

"I'm feeling better," she said

She listed her symptoms for the past seven days, beginning with a sore throat and fatigue on the first day to shortness of breath and loss of appetite more recently.

"Rest, drink lots of liquids and self-quarantine," she said.

"A lot of you have expressed being scared," she wrote in an Instagram post responding to fan questions. "Please don't be. It's all going to be okay, but it is important we act now and take this seriously."



Kristofer Hivju: Like many actors who take their leadership in culture not just onscreen seriously, Kristofer encouraged safety in the midst of his own recovery.

The "Games of Thrones" actor said in an Instagram post on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and that he, along with his family, was in isolation.

"We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold," Hivju, 41, said.

He urged people to take precautions and to distance themselves from others.

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," he said.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET Coronavirus: What You Need to Know



Olga Kurylenko: The actress, perhaps best known for her role in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and the "Magic City" television series, posted to Instagram on Sunday that she had tested positive for the virus.

"I've actually been ill for almost a week now," Kurylenko said. "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

She followed up on 3/18 on Instagram sharing that her immune system is stronger, her fever is gone and what her treatment is like in London and is extremely optimistic. In a follow-up post, Ms. Kurylenko, 40, described how her fever had risen and said she was unsure how she might have contracted the virus.

"Impossible to know," she said. "It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there."



Kevin Durant: Durant is among four New York Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA star confirmed the positive test to The Athletic and said he is feeling fine and is isolating to take care of his immune system.



Andrew Watt: Producer most notably for Post Malone, says he's tested positive for coronavirus.

"Yesterday, I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19. I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world," he wrote.

Watt, who has worked with Cardi B, Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne, said on the morning of March 6 he started feeling like he was "hit by a bus. I couldn't move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever." Watt implored everyone to stop everything they're doing and take care of themselves and the people around them, a plea that came even as images emerged of spring breakers packing the beaches in Florida amid the national health crisis.

He sent an especially urgent note to the young people who are not taking the warnings to isolate seriously enough because they think they won't get infected. "To have the mentality 'I'm young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you," he said.



How can we pray for these folks? The prayer below is an example.

"God, I pray that you would remove the Coronavirus from their bodies. Strengthen their immune systems. Let the symptoms stop now. Let the fever die. Let their bodies regain your full measure of health that you intended for their life. Thank you Jesus that you died for everyone on the Earth and that your blood can healed even those who may not know you.

I pray that you would help them in their time of need, help their families and we pray that they would not infect anyone around them. God give them grace in their emotions, let them feel your love and their send true family and friendship support around them. Take away anxiety, pain, and frustration from their emotions. Let them encounter you Jesus, through Your Holy Spirit.

Surround them with loving Christians, whether its their medical staff, people on social media, people that they have met who reach out to them via phone and text, let them be surrounded by your love and your relational plan for their lives. In Jesus name, Amen."

While our nation journeys through the coronavirus crisis, CBN News is inviting readers to share moments of hope through social media posts and video files by sending your links to Newswatch@cbn.org.

Shawn Bolz is an author, TV personality, prophet, speaker, producer, and the founder of Bolz Ministries. See more entertainment insider news from Shawn on his new show, Exploring the Industry, seen weekends at 4:30 PM and 11:30 PM Eastern on the CBN News Channel.