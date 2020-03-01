'God Bless You All': Mark Wahlberg Shares What He's Doing to Commemorate Lent This Year

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who is devoutly Catholic, shared in a video Wednesday how he plans to commemorate the Lenten season.

Standing outside St. Paul the Apostle Church in Los Angeles, Wahlberg, who had an ashen cross on his forehead, said he’s often asked what he plans to give up. This year, though, the 48-year-old celebrity said he plans on “giving more” instead.

“People always ask, ‘What are you gonna give up for Lent?’ And I think, more importantly, let’s try to do more — more love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring, and more kindness. Have a beautiful Lenten season. God bless you all. I’ll see you on Easter. Love you.”

Wahlberg has never shied away from talking about his faith. In 2018, he revealed his mind-boggling schedule, which begins around 2:30 a.m. with prayer time. One year before, in 2017, he described his Catholic faith as “the anchor that supports everything I do in life.”

The “Instant Family” star told Relevant there are “so many things” he prays about.

“Those that are less fortunate, those that don’t have God in their life and then all the responsibilities that I have as a husband, as a father,” he explained. “There are a lot of things that I need help and guidance on. I can lock in on what’s important and what I need to focus on and then, especially, express my gratitude.”

“Then from there,” he said, “I just kind of go out and try to conquer the day.”