Secular Rapper 'Young Thug' Urges World to Repent and Pray Against Coronavirus

As the world continues to cope with the impacts of the coronavirus, one secular rapper is urging everyone to look to the Word of God.

Rapper Young Thug shared a photo on Instagram of a passage from the Bible that reflects recent events that have occurred around the world.

Based on his lyrics and his lifestyle, Young Thug doesn't give any indication of being a Christian. But the virus has clearly caused him to turn to scripture for a moment.

The rapper highlighted 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, then wrote "Pay Attention Children" in red ink.

The Bible verse offers a response to disasters and how God's people should humble themselves and pray to our Father.

"If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name and humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

The coronavirus isn't the only pestilence the world has been facing in recent months.

Last month, CBN News also reported on the hundreds of millions of locusts that were eating their way through Africa - putting crops, food security and millions of lives at risk.

With the global number of coronavirus cases rising, Christian leaders have also called on believers to lead the way in humble repentance, praying that the world will turn to Jesus so that God can heal our land – that includes praying for God to touch the hearts of every soul, even secular artists like Young Thug who haven't shown previous signs of turning to God.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to begin seeking God or starting a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting the positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.