'Send Fear Running': Kirk Cameron Launches 30-Day Pandemic Prayer Initiative

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread widely across the globe, actor Kirk Cameron believes that now is the time for Christians to rise up and, most importantly, to pray.

In a video posted to social media, the “Growing Pains” star announced his come prayer initiative called “30 Days Faith Strong” which will help followers of Jesus refocus their hearts and minds on the Lord during this deeply uncertain time.

“Join me in prayer to strengthen your faith and send fear running as we appeal to Heaven together with intensity and intentionality for the next 30 days,” Cameron explained to his followers.

Cameron went on to urge followers of Jesus to have “faith in a God who loves us, faith in a God who will guide and direct us and faith in a God who will restore us, knowing that He will guide us and shape us and refocus us through this.”

“He’ll reformat our society and He will transform our hearts and minds through it, If we allow Him to do that,” he added. “That’s what I want. I want God to reformat my thinking during this time and I think that we can do that through intense and intentional prayer.”

So, for the next 30 days, Cameron has called on believers to join him for an intentional prayer session about for specific aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to pray today against the spirit of fear and I want to pray for our president and the governors of the states and all those who are making important decisions for our nation. I want to pray for the elderly and those who are most vulnerable,” he said.

“Fear you are not welcome, you are not going to set up a residence in my mind, you have no incubator in our imagination. You’re not welcome here. There’s no room for fear in our minds in our hearts in Jesus' name go.”

The US has now surpassed the number of COVID-19 infections seen in China — where the virus originated — logging 90,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,300 deaths. New York is the worst-affected state, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases and 519 deaths.