Grammy-nominated Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Dies of Coronavirus

World-renowned gospel singer Troy Sneed has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 52.

According to his publicist, Sneed passed away early on Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, following complications stemming from coronavirus.

Sneed gained notoriety after a Grammy nomination for musicianship on Youth For Christ’s 1999 record “Higher.” Earlier in his career, the singer traveled extensively with the Georgia Mass Choir, arranging music for the group and even appeared with the group in a feature movie called “The Preacher’s Wife,” starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

I’m so sorry to hear of Gospel Artist “Troy Sneed” passing! You will be missed Troy RIH we love you. https://t.co/tWdWSwnqb3 — Hezekiah Walker (@HezekiahWalker) April 27, 2020

As a solo artist, Sneed released seven albums and boasted several hit gospel songs including“Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes.”

“Troy was like a brother to me,” said Mike Chandler, chief executive officer of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network, in a statement, according to Actions News Jax. “He was a businessman. He was a husband; he was a father. He was an industry leader so it’s not just my loss it’s a loss to the whole industry.”

“He was one of the most talented men in our industry but more importantly Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work,” Chandler added. “The world is going to miss him.”

Do keep the Sneed family in your prayers at this time.

