Hillsong UNITED Releases 'Another in the Fire' Video, Recorded with Band Members in Quarantine

In the age of social distancing, the Christian music band Hillsong United's latest music video is an emotional reminder of changing times.

The "Another in the Fire" music video features the Hillsong United band members Facetiming and Zooming while recording their parts of the song from home.

And they also reminisce about where the group was, not all that long ago, performing in front of large crowds and connecting with their fans, which they call their "old normal life."

United's J.D. Douglass wrote in a press release that the video, "speaks to the truth that we are not alone in this journey called life."

"Having put the lyric and melody to match any mood or occasion, what comes across strong in every track is that the message of this song is perfect for all of us right now," he continued. "Our prayer and hope is that this EP will give you courage and strength to take your next step and hold tight to the hope we have in Jesus."

Watch "Another in the Fire" below: