'Marriage Is a Covenant Before God': Justin and Hailey Bieber Reveal Highs and Lows in New Facebook Series

Pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have launched a 12-episode series on Facebook Watch where the couple openly discusses the highs and lows of their marriage.

"The Biebers on Watch" was shot at the couple's home in Toronto, Canada, using GoPro cameras, where the couple is currently quarantined, according to Billboard.com.

During the May 4 pilot episode, cameras followed the newlyweds on a boat ride where they discussed the effort that is required to have a healthy relationship.

"The most rewarding thing about being married definitely is...just the companionship, I think, that you get out of it," Hailey said. "The more that you work on it, and you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be... it takes a lot of work wouldn't you say? We've had to work hard on our relationship and I think that that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other."



Justin explains that marriage is an obligation to care for each other, regardless of the circumstances.

"The security marriage gives you is make a covenant before God to love that person for better or worse, in sickness and in health, which is something that you've done amazing for me," he said to Hailey.

The Biebers also reflect on the time they spent apart in 2016 and how God's grace has allowed them to forgive one another and move forward.

"There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me," Justin said. "And vice versa. We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace."

The couple mended their relationship in 2018 and were married the following year.

"We've had to work hard on our relationship. I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other," she said. "Obviously, you're my best friend. I think that's the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with."

Justin revealed that marriage is a work in progress, but the obstacles they have faced have brought them closer.

"There's a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you. Realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realize I had," he shared. "That was really hard to work through those things but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I've worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever."

