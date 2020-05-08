'Seven More Men': Eric Metaxas Offers These Inspiring Examples of Heroism for Troubling Times

These are challenging times, and now more than ever, we need heroes and role models to encourage and inspire us. Best-selling author Eric Metaxas has a new book out, profiling seven men from history who overcame incredible obstacles to change our world for the better.

Seven More Men is a follow-up to Eric Metaxas' best-seller, Seven Men: And the Secret to Their Greatness.

In Seven More Men, the radio host and author offers up a new batch of captivating stories of some of the most inspiring men in history from Martin Luther to George Washington Carver to Billy Graham, the book provides a fresh look at these men of valor who faced insurmountable struggles and challenges with victorious resolve.

"George Washington Carver is the head of the list," Metaxas told CBN President Gordon Robertson on the 700 Club on Friday. "He is to my mind the definition of a Christian hero."

"This is a man who experienced true racism, not the kind of racism in quotes that gets thrown around in the news today, but a man who suffered horrible things and was so humble and allowed God to use his humility to lift him up to become one of the greatest scientists who's ever lived," he explained.

There are several names profiled in the book that you might not recognize if you're not a history buff or literary type: Alexander Solzhenitsyn and Sergeant Alvin York.

As a newly born again Christian, York became a conscientious objector during WWI, but then surprisingly went on to win the Congressional Medal of Honor in that war. "Here you have a man who's a big sinner who gets saved, and like a lot of people who become Christians, there's an emotional zeal. He's a young man and he just wants to do anything he can for God."

"And he gets this idea in his head," that thou shalt not kill, Metaxas explained. "If you really want to know God, you have to know the whole counsel of scripture. But he's just convinced he cannot fight in WWI."

Eventually, God changes York's mind and he realizes it's okay to fight. "This guy is a Kentucky sharpshooter. He ends up being one of the great military heroes of that, or any American war - the great irony. But it's only when he saw the whole counsel of scripture," he said.

Metaxas also examines the lives of George Whitfield and Billy Graham who are two of the greatest American preachers who shaped the spiritual direction of the country in their lifetimes. And he delves into the life of William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army. You can hear more about their stories in the 700 Club interview above, and by reading Metaxas' new book, Seven More Men: And the Secret to Their Greatness.

