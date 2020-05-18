Simulcast Raises More Than $150,000 for Churches At-Risk of Closure from COVID-19

Christian leaders and artists who came together on May 15 for the "Churches Helping Churches" simulcast raised over $150,000 to help small churches in low-income areas avoid closure as a result of financial fallout from COVID-19.

Evangelist Nick Hall and his PULSE organization hosted the online event which received contributions from more than 700 donors.

The initiative, led by the Atlanta-based AND Campaign announced that it will transition from a national campaign to encourage local ministries to support at-risk churches.

The effort also created a Coronavirus At-Risk Church Relief Fund to provide $3,000 grants to churches facing closure because of drastic decreases in giving.

So far, the Relief Fund has raised $649,620.42 from 1,371 individuals and ministries, with 100 percent of all funds going to churches in need.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

"We have seen that low-income Americans, especially in urban centers, have been more likely to lose their job during this coronavirus economic shutdown," said Justin Giboney, president of the AND Campaign. "This has greatly impacted the small churches in these communities and many of them could be forced to close."

The simulcast was sponsored by RightNow Media and included special performances by Lecrae, Lauren Daigle, TobyMac, For King & Country, Kirk Franklin, and many more musical artists.

More than 100 churches awarded have already received a $3,000 grant from the relief fund and an additional 95 churches will be award a grant throughout the month of May.

"We are thrilled that over 250,000 people tuned in for the Together Churches Helping Churches Simulcast with over $150,000 being given!" said Hall.

And the work will continue through ministries like Movement Day, City Gospel Movements, American Bible Society, and others across the country.

"When we first thought of this initiative, we could've never imagined that this much money could be raised to help so many churches," Giboney added. "It's amazing to watch, and I look forward to seeing this challenge continue with more affluent ministries across the U.S. seeking to serve at-risk churches."