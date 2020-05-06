'The Price Is Right' Gives Drag Queen a Platform for PrimeTime Planned Parenthood Abortion Fundraiser 

CBS will air a controversial episode of the once family staple "The Price is Right" in primetime next week, featuring drag queen RuPaul who will be playing to raise money for the nation's largest abortion provider – Planned Parenthood.

Broadway World reported the show will air on May 11 with host Drew Carey. The special was taped before California's COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

CBS previously aired two "The Price Is Right at Night" specials last December which proved to be ratings winners for the network, according to Deadline.

The popular game show has been aired by CBS since Sept. 4, 1972. It's the longest-running series in network television history. Bob Barker hosted the show for 35 years. Carey stepped in to host when Barker retired in 2007.

LifeNews.com reported RuPaul has been an abortion activist for years.

In 2017, he told Marie Claire magazine that his mother used to work at Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion group in America. He organized a fundraiser for the abortion chain that year, too.

"Women in our culture have been so marginalized and so really beaten down," he told the magazine. "We live in a masculine-dominated culture. How dare some man tell a woman what to do with her body. That is outrageous! Outrageous. As a human, that is a big issue for me that really strikes a chord."

LifeNews argues that Planned Parenthood does not really help women and does not need any financial support. In its most recent annual report, the abortion provider documented it took the lives of 345,627 babies and has more than $1.6 billion in revenue.

As CBN News reported back in 2019, Planned Parenthood's leaders admitted the organization's mission is abortion, not women's health. Former CEO Dr. Leana Wen responded on social media to a Buzzfeed article acknowledging that abortion isn't just a service the organization provides but is the core mission.

"First, our core mission is providing, protecting, and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight - it's a fundamental human right and women's lives are at stake," Wen wrote in a tweet at the time.

Less than a year after Wen's hiring, she was fired by Planned Parenthood's board of directors.

The group has long argued it's about providing health care, but when Wen tried to make that Planned Parenthood's main message, she soon found out that its real mission is protecting abortion.

Wen wrote about her tumultuous 10 months with the organization in a New York Times opinion piece. "In the end, I was asked to leave for the same reason I was hired: I was changing the direction of Planned Parenthood," she said.

Wen cited philosophical differences stemming around her desire to de-politicize the organization and focus on a wide range of policies that affect women's health.

She wrote, "The new board leadership has determined that the priority of Planned Parenthood moving forward is to double down on abortion rights advocacy."