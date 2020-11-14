Tim Tebow Donates Shoes - Including His Own - to Needy at Phoenix Homeless Shelter

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow donated shoes — including the pair on his feet — to those in need during a recent visit to a homeless shelter in Phoenix.

Tebow stopped by St. Vincent de Paul in late October, according to KNXV-TV, bringing with him 50 pairs of new shoes for those staying at the facility. But when he was leaving, the football player noticed there were more guests than shoes. So on his way out, Tebow took off the pair he had on and handed them to a person in need.

.@TimTebow delivering shoes—even the ones off his feet—at a shelter in Phoenix. A Good Samaritan for sure! https://t.co/gs3noORet7 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 6, 2020

“If you ask me, or many of our guests, Tim has gone from professional athlete to superhero in just a few years,” St. Vincent de Paul CEO Steve Zabilski told the local news station. “His actions off the field are as impressive as any last-minute touchdown pass or game-winning home run.”

“I think we all can agree on that,” he added.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of the charity Samaritan’s Purse and the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, described Tebow as “a Good Samaritan for sure.”

Before leaving the homeless shelter, Tebow took down a list of every guest who didn’t receive a new pair of shoes while he was there. Later that day, the Christian athlete sent each of them a pair of shoes.

