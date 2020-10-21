Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Hopeful Despite Horrible Injury: 'I'm Excited for God's Purpose and Plan'

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is looking forward to the future and the plans God has for him while he recovers from a terrible ankle injury.

Prescott fractured his right ankle during a game against the New York Giants on Oct. 11, resulting in immediate surgery, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old, who was named the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been open about his faith throughout his career.

During a video he shared on Instagram, Prescott said he's been lifted up by all the prayers and support he's received from so many people since suffering from his injury.

"I can't thank you enough for your love, support, your prayers over the last few days have been more than overwhelming," he said. "Just knowing that I have that much support out there makes a huge difference."

Prescott explained he was en route to the doctor's office for a post-surgery follow-up appointment and that he's looking ahead.

"I'm excited for God's purpose and plan. I know it's bigger than anything I see or could have imagined but I'm trusting Him," he stated. "My faith is doubled down more than ever and I'm thankful that He's my Savior and He guides me in life. I know through Him, all this will be possible and all this will be a great comeback."

Last month, Prescott opened up about his battle with depression following the recent deaths of his brother and mother. He stressed the importance of seeking help and talking to others about the difficulties we face.

"I think it's huge," Prescott said. "I think it's huge to talk. I think it's huge to get help. And it saves lives. If I wouldn't have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn't have realized my friends and a lot more people go through them - and they are as common as they are."

