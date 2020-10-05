'God is Bringing Forth Life': Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child with Husband Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star and Christian author/speaker Sadie Robertson shared exciting news on Sunday that she's expecting her first child with her husband Christian Huff.

Robertson made the announcement on Instagram writing, "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

The 23-year-old married Huff last November after the couple dated for nine months.

Korie Robertson expressed her excitement about having another grandchild while sharing a picture from the couple's pregnancy reveal photoshoot.

"Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I'm going to love being your Kmama," she wrote on Instagram.

During an interview with People Magazine last June, Robertson said the couple was excited to start a family one day but, "probably years down the road.

"We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids," Robertson added. "I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins."

Even though the couple planned to wait on growing their family, it's obvious they are overjoyed at the good news.

"Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life," she wrote.

Robertson is also a New York Times best-selling author for her 2014 book about faith and Christian values titled Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values .

In 2018, she released a sequel to her first book titled Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose. In February of this year, she released her third book Live: Remain Alive, Be Alive at a Specified Time, Have an Exciting or Fulfilling Life. She is also the founder of Live Original.

