Lauren Daigle Wins Billboard Top Christian Artist: 'There Is Amazing Hope Found in God'

It was a big night for Christian music artist Lauren Daigle who won the award for "Top Christian Artist" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech , Daigle reminisced on her journey noting five years ago to the day was when she wrote her hit song "You Say" which catapulted her to stardom; and she credited God's hope for her success.

"There is amazing hope found in God, and he has an incredible way to take one story and turn it completely different," Daigle said. "I was just a girl from Louisiana, and now I'm standing here in Los Angeles; and for all those watching that need hope tonight, He has it. He has it. He has the hope, especially for times like these."

The win comes on the heels of "You Say" becoming the first song across any genre to claim the number one spot on one of Billboard's Hot charts for 100 weeks.

The Billboard Music Awards had initially been set for April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson hosted for the third year in a row at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.



Nominated alongside Daigle were Elevation Worship, For King & Country, Hillsong United and Kanye West.

West took home three Billboard awards for Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Album for his 2019 release "Jesus is King" and off that album won Top Gospel Song for the track titled "Follow God."

Other wins at the ceremony included For King & Country taking home Top Christian Song for "God Only Knows."