Why Chadwick Boseman's Brother Shifted His Prayer to: 'God, Let Your Will Be Done'

Those who were closest to actor Chadwick Boseman are revealing more about his lifelong faith journey and some of their fondest memories of the 43-year-old who passed away on Aug. 28 from colon cancer.

During an interview with the New York Times, eldest brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman admirably referred to Chadwick as "the most gifted person" he'd ever met.

Middle brother Kevin Boseman said his younger brother "always did his best" and "his best was incredible."

The Boseman brothers grew up in a close community of 20,000 in Anderson, South Carolina, but Chadwick had his sights set for more.

"Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything," Derrick explained.

The boys were raised in a family that was deeply rooted in faith. They attended Sunday school, attended Bible studies, and participated in youth group events. Chadwick presented the first play he ever wrote to an audience at church.

"Tears began to fall from those who observed," said childhood pastor, Dr. Rev. Samuel Neely. "And many came to me and were shocked to see such a young man to have so much talent and able to use it in such a way."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

Chadwick developed a fondness for writing and directing while sharing an apartment with Kevin in Brooklyn, New York.

Even after achieving fame in such films as "42," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Black Panther," faith remained central throughout his career.

In 2018, when he delivered the commencement address at his alma mater, Howard University, Boseman referenced several Bible passages, like Jeremiah 29:11.

"For I know the plans that I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope."

Regardless of the issue, Chadwick always uttered "Hallelujah," Derrick said. "He never stopped saying it."

The day before he died, Derrick shared a heartwarming conversation with his brother. Chadwick told him, "Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game."

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done'," he added. "And the next day he passed away."

Chadwick was laid to rest on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.