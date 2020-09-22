Caviezel Defends Christianity from Churches Being Closed, Complicit Priests, and Cancel Culture

Actor Jim Caviezel, best known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in 2004's The Passion of the Christ, is speaking out about today's cancel culture and the closing of churches in the US, saying the closures are an example of Christians "being persecuting for their faith."

Caviezel, who has been outspoken over the years about his Christian faith, told Fox News in a recent interview that was supposed to be about his latest film that "if Christians don't watch out, it will be canceling Christianity as well."

The actor spent the entire interview challenging Christian leaders for not standing up to the mob or the government.

"A lot of our pastors, our bishops, our priests, they're laying right over. They let their churches be burned. How do we know that? Well, it's right there in the news," he said. "Statutes being ripped down. They don't say anything."

"And I watched a movie Mel Gibson did. Braveheart. When you have the English who's the bad guys against the Scots. But the real bad guys? Were the guys that were collaborating. That's why we're in this situation right now," Caviezel continued. "We can't go to churches. We can't go into our church. Why? Because they could get contaminated, right? So why are we on airplanes?"

"I have had friends that have committed suicide. I have seven SEAL buddies that lost seven of their friends committing suicide. Would it have helped to get in to a church especially during this time?" he asked. "Absolutely. And is it good for mental illness? Yes, it is."

"And so the collaborators in our faith, this is where the persecution starts," Caviezel noted. "You've got to have guys inside your faith that won't stand up to the governors, that won't stand up to the mayors. And that's why the gospels are very much alive right now."

The actor compared some church leaders to the men who betrayed Jesus in the Bible's New Testament, the one who judged him, the Roman governor Pontius Pilate, and even the Pharisees.

"It's a bloody shame if you can't tell the difference between a priest, a bishop or a politician. It's really sad," he added. But this is called lukewarmness. And Christ has a very special place for them and they know it."

The actor is starring in the movie Infidel. In the film, Caviezel plays an American Christian who's kidnapped while attending a conference in Egypt and is imprisoned in Iran on spying charges. His wife goes to the Islamic Republic to get him out.

During a recent interview with Breitbart News Daily, the actor turned to the topic of Christians being persecuted throughout the world, including the US.

Caviezel then pointed to the main things the Constitution guarantees all of its citizens. "The inalienable rights, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," he said and then asked, "Why can't I go to church?"

You know, it's not going to be some communist or Nazi that takes away your freedoms," he warned. "It's going to be you giving them away."

Infidel was set to open on Sept. 18 in states that have allowed theaters to re-open.

