Christian Singer Colton Dixon Says 'We Watched and Prayed' After Daughter Was Born Without a Heartbeat

Christian singer Colton Dixon recently shared his own "story of hope" after facing a frightening situation that no parent is prepared to encounter.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dixon explained that his wife Annie had "the perfect pregnancy." He added, "People would stare at just how well she was carrying not one, but two babies."

After Annie endured 30 hours of labor, Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth were born on August 18. Then within moments of their arrival, the unexpected happened.

"We never expected our little Ava Dior would arrive in the world without a pulse. In that moment, we had a choice: faith or fear," said the singer. "We watched and prayed as the doctors and nurses resuscitated our daughter back to life."

The couple refused to let fear overtake their faith in our Heavenly Father and the protection He provides.

"After several days in the NICU, Dior was able to join us at home, happy and healthy. That was a great day," he adds. "Life doesn't always happen the way we want it to, but we believe that life is more about the way we respond to things than what happens to us. We thank God and our amazing doctors and nurses for our two little miracles."

Annie wrote on Instagram, "The battle is the Lord's. So thankful."

Colton revealed that the couple had not originally planned on sharing their story, but realized that it could serve as a reminder that we must turn to God for every situation we face in life.

"Just because a situation looks dark or grim doesn't mean that you agree with it or give it control over the outcome," he wrote. "Sometimes we have to fight. Our words are a weapon. Our praise is a weapon. God declared us victorious as His sons and daughters, but according to His word, we have to agree with Him..."

