UFC Fighter with Adopted Dad Shares Powerful Message for BLM: 'You Can't Beat Hate with Hate'

One UFC fighter is speaking out against the violence unfolding under the Black Lives Matter banner, praising his adopted father — a white man — for the role he’s played in his life.

“Right now, at this time in our country, we are doing this whole ‘Black Lives Matter,’ everyone’s fighting, everyone’s looting,” said Bobby Green with his arm around Jacob Behney, the man he calls his dad. “This is my father. I was born in foster care. I didn’t have a mother or father; they gave me away. My father wasn’t fit to be my father.”

“You can’t beat hate with hate. You beat hate with love. So, everyone out there, please stop fighting. Please, come together.” Bobby Green brought his father on camera and spoke passionately about his beliefs after #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/bn2QESAJd1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 21, 2020

Green went on to say:

He’s been there since the beginning. He’s done everything. He’d lay his life down for me and I’d lay my life down for him. I don’t judge any man by the color of their skin but the content of their character. We’re here. We love. It doesn’t matter what color, it’s all about love. You can’t beat hate with hate. You beat hate with love. So everyone out there, please stop fighting. Please come together. We can’t beat it [by fighting].

President Donald Trump, for his part, has consistently condemned the violence unfolding around the country.

During a press conference last week, Trump labeled the Black Lives Matter violence that has unfolded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “domestic terrorism.”

“We have to condemn the dangerous, anti-police rhetoric,” he said. “It’s getting more and more, it’s very unfair. You have some bad apples, we all know that, and those will be taken care of through the system.”

