'As For Me And My House': Viral Christian YouTuber and Husband Tackle Faith, Family & Life in Podcast Partnership

A Christian YouTuber who went viral a few years ago with her positive message about sexual purity is now experiencing widespread success in a powerful podcast with her husband.

Milena Ciciotti earned nearly three million views with that video. Now she and husband Jordan have a podcast together called "As For Me And My House", and this Christian duo is overjoyed to begin a new partnership with Yea Networks. The couple invites listeners to join them on their journey through life as Christ-followers and parents of two little ones.

As For Me And My House (AFM+MH) has been one of the most downloaded shows in the religion category on Apple Podcasts since launching in March 2019.

Highlights of the podcast include effectively communicating, choosing faith over fear, how to study the Bible, and accepting God's will. Jordan, 26, and Milena, 24 offer encouragement and support to all who listen.

"I feel like it was exactly what we needed to make the podcast bigger and better," Milena told CBN News. "We are so honored to be working with Yea Networks."

The young couple believes their audience can relate to the content they discuss because so many listeners are interested in how they handle parenting, raising children, and just going through life.

"I think a lot of people (especially young adults) feel they can connect to a 40-minute-long conversation with a couple whom they've never met, simply by discussing daily life and real experiences or struggles we all face," Milena explained. "There's a refreshing, organic nature to podcasting; and we, as consumers of podcasts ourselves, appreciate long-form, unscripted dialogue that isn't afraid to be vulnerable and transparent."

Despite feeling uncertain and a little afraid, Milena said God prepared a way for them to begin AFM+MH.

"I was 8-9 months pregnant and the Lord put on our heart to start a podcast. It was a bunch of unknowns and the Lord kept making it so crystal clear. We were searching about how to do all of the steps and how to afford all of the equipment," she told CBN News.

She added, "It was a very scary thing to go through. After we had my daughter we released the podcast. It was so much fun and I felt like I learned a lot and it has been fun doing it with my husband."

As CBN News reported in 2017, this is not the first time Milena has connected with a big audience to share deeper conversations about life and the challenges that we all face.

At the time, her YouTube video about maintaining sexual purity until marriage reached more than a million views online. Since then it's up to nearly three million.

Milena and Jordan dated for six years before getting married. In the video, she explained why choosing someone who was also committed to saving sex for marriage was incredibly important.

So what's next for the pair of podcasters?

Milena said she is looking forward to having more Christian guest speakers on AFM+MH.

"We would love to have more Christian guests on our podcast. The industry of influencers that are Christian is small so we'd love to connect with more," she concluded.

AFM+MH is available now, everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes are released every other Friday.

Apple Podcasts link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/as-for-me-and-my-house/id1455909213

Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/show/492Cgn9JuBWEIy0lyDgAIi