Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans Perform Show-Stopper Gospel Medley at ACM: 'I Just Pray that Salvations will Come'

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood and Gospel singer CeCe Winans captivated viewers on Sunday with their performance of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

With the spotlight shining upon the two talented artists, their stunning vocals echoed against the walls of the Grand Ole Opry throughout the breathtaking performance.

Dolly Parton, who introduced Underwood, praised her "compassion, kindness, generosity" and the "powerful faith that we both share."

During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, the ACM Entertainer of the Year said working with Winans would be an unforgettable experience.

"She is gospel royalty, and I knew it would be a dream to get to sing with her," Underwood said. "We had talked about having her record 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness,' which is such a wonderful song. It's all about waking up every day knowing we are here, we're alive, and that God is with us and is faithful to us, through good times and bad. CeCe radiates such positivity and her God-given instrument just takes the song to a whole other level."

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Additionally, Winans commended Underwood's immense talent and hopes that songs from her "My Savior" album will be a blessing to others.

"It was amazing. I said, 'Are you ready for what God is going to do with this record?'… We all know how powerful the hymns are and with a voice like that," said Winans. "I'm just praying that God will use this record to connect with a new generation. I just pray that salvations will come and that God will do something extra special through this hymns record of hers. I'm honored to be a part of it.

The duo also sang "The Old Rugged Cross" before Underwood closed out her performance with a show-stopping rendition of "How Great Thou Art Are."

"My Savior", which was released on March 26, recently topped Billboard's Country and Christian charts and came in at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Underwood performed songs from the album during a live-streamed event from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Easter Sunday. According to Universal Music Group Nashville, 2.5 million fans worldwide tuned in to watch the performance, which also raised $112,000 for the nonprofit charity Save the Children.

Underwood performed with Winans during that event along with Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE.