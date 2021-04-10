Carrie Underwood's Gospel Album 'My Savior' Tops 'Billboard' Country, Christian Charts

Carrie Underwood's latest album, "My Savior," recently topped Billboard's Country and Christian charts and came in at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The album, which was released on March 26, features beloved renditions of classics like "How Great Thou Art," "Softly and Tenderly," and "Amazing Grace."

Underwood performed songs from My Savior during a live-streamed event from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Easter Sunday.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

According to a statement from Universal Music Group Nashville, 2.5 million fans worldwide tuned in to watch the performance, which also raised $112,000 for the nonprofit charity Save the Children.

"On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people's homes worldwide in real-time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world," said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President.

"The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie's one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world," Mabe added.

Underwood harmonized with Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE during the song "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" and was joined by Gospel singer CeCe Winans during the performance of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."

And the country music superstar is due to perform again with Winans at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18.

To find out more about My Savior, click here.