'I Thought I Was Dying': Ted Nugent Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

American rocker Ted Nugent revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, telling viewers on Facebook Live he felt as if he “was dying.”

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying,” the singer-songwriter said. “I was tested positive today. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the [expletive]. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did. I crawled.”

In a follow-up video, Nugent said he’s “never been so sick” in his life.

The 72-year-old entertainer’s announcement came several days after he appeared on another profanity laced Facebook Live, in which he said he “ain’t scared of nothing,” referring to COVID-19.

Nugent said his tour “is canceled again” due to the virus, which he described as a “dirty lying scam” and “smoke and mirrors.” He condemned the agents who pulled the plug on the tour, calling them “COVID-19 freaks.”

It also appears Nugent believes the “19” in “COVID-19” refers not to the year in which it originated — which is the case — but to the number of COVIDs there have been.

“Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one through 18?” he asked, later adding, “You know, I guess I would ask you — because I’m addicted to truth, logic, and common sense — and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why we weren’t shut down for COVID one through 18?”

It’s worth noting, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that there have been a total of seven coronaviruses that have infected humans. The infections “are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface,” the agency stated.

Nugent also used the video announcing his infection to praise MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, who is launching his own social media platform, Frank. The guitarist offered “a big salute” to Lindell “as the enemies of America attack and try to destroy the lives of entrepreneurs and businesses who stand up for God, family, and country.”

“We need to counterpunch the haters and the Marxist cancel culture punks by supporting the people that they hate, by supporting the people that they’re trying to destroy,” Nugent said.

On yet another Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon, Nugent thanked those who have reached out to him wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and responded to those he said have falsely suggested he has denied the existence of the illness, which he referred to as the “Chinese virus.”

“Thank you for your support; thank you for your prayers,” he said. “Uncle Ted will overcome.”