Meghan McCain Condemns LeBron James for ‘Putting That Police Officer’s Life in Danger’

Meghan McCain, one of the co-hosts of “The View,” condemned NBA superstar LeBron James for tweeting a photo of the unnamed Ohio police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she was attempting to stab another teenage girl.

On Wednesday, James posted the since-deleted tweet along with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY.” Following intense backlash, the athlete removed the tweet from his account.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF MA’KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING RELEASED: Another police-related death was caught on bodycam in Columbus, Ohio when 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by police— @JoyVBehar, @Sunny Hostin and @MeghanMcCain react. https://t.co/BxC0qOlZXu pic.twitter.com/c8hSQmros1 — The View (@TheView) April 22, 2021

“[W]hen you have people like LeBron James posting pictures of this police officer before this has been adjudicated and litigated,” McCain said, “you’re also putting that police officer’s life in danger, and I would like killing to stop in this country and violence to stop.”

The discussion on “The View” came after co-host Whoopi Goldberg tossed to a clip of CNN’s Don Lemon as he urged people to look at the situation in Columbus, Ohio, through on objective lens.

Lemon argued the officer did the right thing in the moment.

“We’ve gotta be fair about what happens when police arrive at scenes,” he said on his broadcast earlier this week,” later adding, “Their job is to protect and serve every life on that scene. And if they see someone who is in the process of taking a life, what is that decision? What decision do they have to make?”

Both Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin rebuked Lemon for his analysis.

Hostin, for her part, argued the situation would have been de-escalated in a non-violent manner had Bryant been white. She said, “It goes from zero to execution very quickly with black and brown people.”

“I don’t know enough about police protocol,” McCain later added, “but I know that, had she been able to successfully stab the girl, she possibly could have hit an artery, she possibly could have killed the girl herself.”

“This is hard for me to talk about because … the way I was raised is to respect authority, is to respect police officers, to respect law enforcement,” she continued. “No one without two brain cells in their head can’t understand that police tend to treat African-Americans and people of color a different way than they do white people. It’s just a fact.”

Ultimately, McCain agreed with Lemon, saying the Columbus cop “did what he thought he had to do,” aware Bryant “was about to stab another girl.”