More Than One Million People Have Responded Since Ministry’s Live-Streamed Good Friday Service

While many Americans are still living life in a not-so-normal way, evangelism efforts haven’t slowed down; they’re just happening in new ways. That is certainly the case with Pulse, which brands itself as a “millennial-led evangelism movement.”

The ministry’s founder, evangelist Nick Hall, hosted Pulse’s second annual Worldwide Good Friday Broadcast, which reached more than 200 million people.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

This year’s two-hour event, live-streamed on CBN News’ YouTube channel, was broadcast from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., where Hall said the Pulse vision is for the Good Friday service to become “an annual rallying cry for people to learn and talk about Jesus.”

In total, the service was broadcast in 186 countries, 24 territories, and translated into 39 languages.

Pulse has heard back from more than 1.3 million people who have reached out since the Good Friday event, a sign Hall said in a statement shows we’re living through “the most exciting evangelistic opportunity of our lifetimes.”

“Truly, this is an Ephesians 3:20, ‘exceedingly, abundantly more,’ moment as we believe God is bringing in an unprecedented harvest during these trying days,” Hall said. “Our team is already working to build and translate our Move Closer app platform and digital response systems to keep up with what God is doing.”

“Far from this being about Pulse,” he added, “this is about Jesus being lifted high through the global body of Christ — the church.”

Move Closer is “a free app designed to help the next generation make disciples” and serves as a connection point for individual users, small groups, and churches, according to the Good Friday service.

News of the responses to the Pulse event comes as a church in Tennessee, Long Hollow Baptist Church, has seen more than 1,000 people baptized in less than four months.

The church’s pastor, Robby Gallaty, told Faithwire there is “a genuine pulling and tugging of the Holy Spirit” currently happening at his church.