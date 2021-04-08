'Thankful God Made Our Bodies': Sadie Robertson Shares Encouraging Message for Women Struggling with Body Image

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson shared a heartwarming message for women struggling with their body image and the challenges they face in today's society.

The 23-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff this year, directed her Instagram followers to the latest podcast with worship singer Natalie Grant where the two discuss the topic.

"I know body image is a true struggle and eating disorders are a very real thing that can truly make you feel like freedom is never going to be your story," Robertson wrote on Instagram.

"Reminding EVERY GIRL to go listen to my latest podcast up with @nataliegrant!!! We are two people who have been through it saying IT CAN BE. Jesus can redeem allll things."

Robertson announced in October that she was pregnant and couldn't be more excited to become a mother.

"Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life," she wrote.

And she's been posting pictures of her growing baby bump. At 35 weeks pregnant, Robertson wrote that she was grateful for the way God created our bodies.

"Thankful God made our bodies to do the things they can do. it blows my mind that nearly 9 months ago I had a baby the size of a poppy seed and now that little girl is kicking me with her long legs, nestled in my rib cage, and responding to my voice."

In the midst of her joy over motherhood, Robertson reference Psalms 139:13-14:

"For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my womb. I will give thanks to You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made."

