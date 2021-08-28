Erwin Brothers, Lionsgate to Release Faith-Based Football Film 'American Underdog' on Christmas Day

The Erwin brothers are inspiring audiences once again with the release of their latest film, "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story." Its nationwide debut is scheduled for Christmas Day.

The movie is based on the true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi) and his humble beginnings, moving up from a stock boy at a grocery store to a Super Bowl MVP and a Pro Football Hall of Fame champion.

Warner's aspirations seemed impossible but with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates, Warner pressed ahead.

Andrew and John Erwin, creators of "I Can Only Imagine" and "I Still Believe" said Warner's commitment to being a success motivated them to make the movie with Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

"Kurt and Brenda Warner's true story of faith and determination deeply inspired Andy and me," said Director and Writer Jon Erwin. "We can't wait for it to inspire audiences all over America this Christmas. It's the perfect time to come together as a family and have your dreams rekindled. If he can accomplish his dream, so can all of us."

The film also stars Dennis Quaid, Virginia Madsen, Ser'Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, and Adam Baldwin.

Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate recently partnered with the Erwin brothers for the film, "The Jesus Music," a documentary tracing the roots of contemporary Christian music (CCM).

Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate said the release date for American Underdog aligns with the holiday spirit.

"This movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith. A drive to bring out the best in all of us. The strength of family. And, of course, the height of the NFL championship season," Drake noted. "When you take all of that together, the perfect release date for this movie is Christmas Day, and that's where we have decided to date it."

