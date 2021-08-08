'God has Been so Gracious': Big Daddy Weave Band Member Home From Hospital After Diabetic Emergency

Christian band Big Daddy Weave shared the good news that member Jason Weaver, who was hospitalized last week due to complications from dialysis, was discharged and recovering at home.

"JAY IS HOME!!!!! Thank you for all of your prayers!" the band wrote Friday, sharing a message from Weaver's wife Emily on Instagram.

"God has been so gracious and kind during these past few days. Yesterday when I left the hospital, we didn't know when Jay would come home. The doctors and nurses were concerned about all the things we asked for you to lift up in prayer. The Lord heard all your requests and surpassed them!" the update added.

The band first asked for prayers Wednesday, saying, "We write today asking that you would please pray for Jay and his family. You have stood in the gap on his behalf over the last five years, for which we are incredibly grateful. We ask that you would again."

While in the hospital, Weaver suffered from high blood pressure and severe pain. A finger was also amputated due to his medical condition.

Weaver has had diabetes for years, resulting in both of his feet being amputated in 2016.

The post then asked for people to pray for Weaver and his family.

"First, [pray] that Jay's blood pressure will stabilize so he can be moved off of the ICU floor," the post reads. "Secondly, to agree with us for direction for the doctors to find the source of this infection that has left a normally joke-a-minute Jay Dawg quiet and in constant pain, and that he may be healed from this intruder of an infection in his body.

"Third, please pray that the Holy Spirit would fill Jay's hospital room so that Jay will not feel alone," the band added. "Pray that Jay will constantly be reminded how much he is loved. Pray that the Lord will give Jay emotional and physical strength. Fourth, please lift up the hearts of Jay's wife and children Emily, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan. Pray against fear. Pray for strength and the peace that passes all human understanding."

Weaver has received an outpouring of support from fans, asking God for continued healing and peace for his family and bandmates.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***