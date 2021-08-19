'Heaviness on My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why It Feels 'Weird' to Promote New Movie

Actress Candace Cameron Bure admits that she is torn over the idea of celebrating her new film as multiple tragedies unfold in the headlines along with ongoing "division and hate" taking place throughout the world.

The Hallmark film, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder," will premiere on the network Aug. 22.

According to People magazine, Bure shared the message during an Instagram story on Tuesday. She explained why she feels "weird" promoting her latest project while the world continues to struggle with COVID-19, Afghans flee for their lives from the Taliban, and Haitians struggle in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake and tropical storm.

"Hey there. I'm popping on in person because there's so much heaviness on my heart with what's going on in Afghanistan and Haiti, the vaccine, just all the division and hate," Bure said. "I'm just praying, and my heart is heavy."

She continued, "And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you're gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff."

The 45-year-old said she is obligated to promote her work and knows that it might appear "insensitive" to encourage fans to watch the film.

"I just wanted to come on here and say it's just weird because we all have to work and do our job, and that's part of my job. And at the same time, it feels odd promoting stuff with such heaviness in the world," she stated. "So, I'm not unaware of how insensitive or awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing."

Ultimately, Bure is hopeful that her platform will be a place where her followers can find peace and joy.

"I still want my feed to always be a happy place that you can come and kind of get a break from the world," she stated.

Besides making movies for the Hallmark Channel, Bure has also teamed up with the shopping channel QVC to sell a line of DaySpring faith-based inspirational products.

"Clothing has been something I've wanted to do for so long. I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl. Partnering with QVC was a natural fit," Bure told People. "I love being able to directly engage with fans through the screen and the social media platforms."