'I Talk to Him Every Day': Disney, Netflix Actor Kevin Quinn Releases Christian Single 'Wildfire'

Actor Kevin Quinn is celebrating the release of his new Christian song "Wildfire" which he says serves as a symbol for the "light inside us all."

During an interview with People Magazine, Quinn said he's grateful for the opportunity to create music that reflects his character.

"Music has always been a significant part of my life," he says. "And I'm humbled to be able to make the music I've always wanted to make. What a blessing."

The 24-year-old is hopeful that the song will inspire others to trust our Lord and Savior.

"I sincerely hope Wildfire reaches their souls, and that they too can find light in this crazy life. It really is always brightest in the dark," says Quinn.

He added, "Even when that light gets bleak, there's an element of trust that shapes our outlook, as well as peace that everything happens for a reason. And somehow, knowing that is enough to keep going."

Quinn shared his faith testimony recently with The Christian Post, explaining that he was "lost in every sense of the word" until he finally chose to completely trust God's plan.

"At a certain point, in my late teens, early 20s, it got so bad for me that I kind of just shunned the idea of God altogether," Quinn said. "Because I was like, if God does exist, and God loves me, then why is He making my world a living Hell? It felt that way, and I'm sorry if that's like a graphic depiction of what I was going through, but it really felt that way."

He continued, "Then there were a few events that happened, I guess you could say, according to God's plan that lifted me out of that darkness. I started to see the light again and find enjoyment and just peace in my life and resolution with some of the things that I was dealing with. The more I settled into that, the more I got to know God, and the more I realized He was always trying to help me. It's just some things have to happen for a reason."

And because of those experiences, his relationship with God is stronger than ever.

"I talk to Him every day. I'm constantly praying and it's just interesting seeing the juxtaposition of that in my life, from not even four years ago when I didn't even care to talk to God. Now four years (later) it's like, He's one of my strongest relationships."

Quinn is known for his role in the faith-based Netflix musical "A Week Away" where he played troubled teen Will Hawkins. His character chooses to attend Camp "Aweegaway" rather than go to a detention center, and it turns out to be a life-changing experience.

He's also appeared on "Shameless," "Chicago P.D.," and Disney's sitcom "Bunk'd."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***