'I Want the Peace of God': NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson Urges Millions to Find Peace in Jesus

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared a powerful message with his social media followers this week, urging the millions of people who follow him to turn their hearts to God.

While standing in front of his locker, the 32-year-old said everyone can find peace in God.

"Y'all ever go to bed, and you're tossing and turning and can't sleep? Your minds running ... all these different things whether it's big or small, whatever it may be, you can't find that peace and a lot of times we're trying to find the peace of me, the peace of you, the peace of us."

He continued, "What the Scripture says in Philippians 4:7, is the peace of God – the peace of God – that transcends all understanding. That's the kind of peace that I want to have – the peace of God. I challenge us to try to search for that. And a lot of times what happens is that we run our own thoughts, our own ideas – we're constantly thinking about what we want to do, how we want to fix it, how we want to handle this, and we want to do that."

Then he asked those listening to think about what Jesus would do.

"How about God, how about Jesus? What would He do? I think the biggest thing that we have to connect to is the promise of God," Wilson said. "Actually, reading the Scripture and understanding what He wants for us and what He wants for me. I know for me personally, that's what I've been working on. Not trying to find my own peace. I want the peace of God."

Wilson and his wife, Ciara are both devout Christians and have long been outspoken about their faith.

Earler this month, a photograph of the couple worshipping at a local church went viral.

And as CBN News reported in February, Wilson rephrased a scripture from the Bible's New Testament when he accepted the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He was selected from the annual group of 32 nominees, one from each team, for his COVID-19 relief efforts and philanthropy to other charitable organizations.

Wilson paraphrased a part of 1 Corinthians 13:4 in his address:

"To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone'," he continued. "Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love changes things. Thank you."

Wilson was the first quarterback to receive the NFL Man of the Year since the New York Giants' Eli Manning in 2016 and the first Seahawks player since Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Steve Largent in 1988, according to NFL.com. He was first nominated for the award six years ago.

