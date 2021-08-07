PRAY: 'AGT' Star Nightbirde Leaves Competition As Health Takes 'Turn for the Worse'

“America’s Got Talent” breakout star Jane Marczewski — the Zanesville, Ohio-based singer who earned a golden buzzer from an emotional Simon Cowell — has left the competition.

Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, announced the news in an Instagram post published Monday morning.

“Since my audition,” she wrote, “my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.”

“I’m planning my future, not my legacy,” the 30-year-old singer added. “Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

During her audition, which aired in early June, Marczewski told the judges she had cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver.

Even then, though, the Christian entertainer said she’s not defined by her diagnosis.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” she said at the time, later adding, “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

Please keep Marczewski in your prayers as she continues fighting cancer.