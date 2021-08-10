Robin Comes Out as Bisexual in DC Comic's 'Batman: Urban Legends'

The latest issue of "Batman: Urban Legends" revealed that the Cape Crusader's longtime sidekick Robin is now a bisexual character.

In Tuesday's issue No. 6, Tim Drake's character, which is the third Robin with DC Comics, agreed to meet another man for a date, TMZ reports.

After having "a lightbulb moment" Tim visits the house of his friend, Bernard Dowd for dinner.

"I'm really glad you got home okay. I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I - I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out," Tim says about their dinner. "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake…do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks. "Yeah … Yeah, I think I want that," Tim says.

Tim Drake's Robin joins a growing group of LGBTQ characters in the DC Comics universe, including Kate Kane's Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott the Green Lantern, and other supporting characters.

Meghan Fitzmartin, who wrote the issue, said her goal while writing the series was to "show just how much God loves you."

Some fans of the comic praised the move while others expressed their disapproval.

"It's so nice, isn't it? To force your political agenda into a character you did not create neither contributed for anything good or even relevant just to p**s fans off," wrote user @InkedJao.

Meanwhile, the LGBT agenda has been on full display across the comic universe lately. Marvel Comics has also introduced a series of gay characters over the past few years.

CBN News reported that the first gay Captain America character was unveiled ahead of Pride Month this June.

Disney+ labeled the character Loki from its Marvel series as "gender-fluid" under the sex category.

And the Iceman comic book series introduced a mutant superhero drag queen named Shade.

