Sports Spectrum Shares Remarkable Stories of Faith from the Tokyo Olympics
08-13-2021
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo didn't disappoint fans with story after story of athletes overcoming the odds and winning medals or even just making it to compete after major injuries.
Many stories of faith also came out of the summer games. CBN News spoke with Jon Ackerman with Sports Spectrum to highlight a few of them in this special report.
FAITH at the TOKYO OLYMPICS:
- Sydney McLaughlin Runs for 'The Kingdom of God', Wins 2nd Gold After Setting 400M World Record
- 'Live in the Image of Jesus': Athing Mu Gives God All the Glory for Her Record-Setting 800M Olympic Gold
- 'By God's Grace': Allyson Felix Sets U.S. Track & Field Record with 11th Olympic Medal
- 'He's With You Through All of It': American Wrestler Helen Maroulis Credits God for Her Olympic Comeback
- 'I Love Living There': American Wrestler Praises USA, Thanks God After Winning Gold
- 'Trust What God is Doing': Caeleb Dressel Leaves Tokyo Olympics With 5 Gold Medals
- Fiji Men's Rugby Team Sing Worship Song 'We Have Overcome' After Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics
