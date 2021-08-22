Displaying 30+ Stories
'They Need Our Prayers': Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline Hospitalized for COVID

08-22-2021
Andrea Morris
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline have both tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized on Saturday. 

According to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, doctors are currently monitoring their condition, and that there is no further updates or information at this time.

Jesse Jackson, 79, was vaccinated earlier this year and urged others to get immunized as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Social media users shared encouraging messages and sent prayers for the couple to make a speeding recovery.

Reverend Al Sharpton wrote, "Let us all pray for Rev. and Mrs Jesse Jackson. They need our sincere and intense prayers. Prayer changes things!!!"

Another user tweeted, "I was saddened to learn that both Rev Jesse Jackson and his lovely wife Mrs Jacqueline Jackson have both been hospitalized due to COVID. Our thoughts are with them and their family and our prayers are for their smooth and full recovery."

@Donnie Simpson shared a powerful message about the urgency to pray for the couple.

"Praying tonight for Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline. They're both in the hospital with COVID. No details on how bad the symptoms are, but the fact that they're hospitalized tells me that our prayers are needed."

And @PoliticusSarah wrote, "Devastating news that Rev Jesse Jackson and his wife have been hospitalized with covid. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

