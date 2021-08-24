'This is Just a Game': NFL QB Sam Ehlinger Reminds Fans It's All About Perspective, Lay Up Treasure in Heaven

One NFL quarterback is openly sharing that his Christian faith has allowed him to stay grounded and helps keep his football career in perspective.

Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger was drafted in May from the University of Texas after starter Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury, Sports Illustrated reports.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich recently announced that he was moving Ehlinger into the starting spot in the event Wentz can't play on Sept. 4 when the team is slated to play the Seattle Seahawks.

During a press conference last week, Ehlinger was asked what he thought about the turn of events.

"Just the perspective that I've been able to gain through adversity, through life – things in my life – it's really put into perspective what we're on this earth to do," he explained. "And so that keeps football in check for me, in realizing that this is just a game. And as much as everybody here loves it, and as much money that flows into the business and things that happen like that, at the end of the day it is just a sport."

The 22-year-old experienced a personal loss this summer when his younger brother Jake died. Ehlinger's father passed away when he was a teenager.

"You play football ... obviously it is our job, but there's a lot of things that are a lot more important," he said. "Keeping that in perspective and not making it your life or death is kind of how I keep it in perspective."

He elaborated more on his comments in a tweet, writing, "Perspective – what is your purpose on this Earth? We will spend a short amount of time here compared to eternity!"

Ehlinger included an image from an open Bible with Matthew 6:20-21 underlined.

"But lay up for yourselves treasure in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will also be."

