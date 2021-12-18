Fathom Events Brings 'Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers' to Thousands of New Locations This Holiday Season

Fathom Events, a content provider that broadcasts entertainment events in movie theaters throughout the U.S., will bring Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers to thousands of new locations across the country due to overwhelming demand.

The company has brought the event to more than 1,000 churches,100 new exhibitors, and schools, generating an additional 50,000 tickets sold.

Fathom worked closely with the Faith Content Network (FCN) and their more than 7,500 Churches in all 50 states to provide opportunities for large groups, congregations, and communities to attend a showing of the smash-hit event.

The Christmas episode of The Chosen tells the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ from the perspectives of Mary and Joseph.

Scheduled to be screened in 1,700 movie theaters across the country during the first 10 days of December, The Chosen's depiction of the Christmas story shattered past records for Fathom Events, with sales topping $13.5 million for more than 1,000,000 tickets sold.

"At Fathom, our goal is to work with our partners to deliver content where there is demand. Our technology, relationships, and expertise allow us to deliver best-in-class events for fans and underserved audiences nationwide, said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "These collaborations result in shared experiences within a community and have helped improve the bottom line for many small, local theaters around the country."

The film has been extended in many theaters and churches to run through December 23.

"We don't do this for the numbers, but these records indicate people will indeed go to the theater for a project they're passionate about," said Chosen creator, writer, and director Dallas Jenkins. "The enthusiastic comments from new and old fans give us confidence to do this again."

The regular episodes of The Chosen had already made history as the first multi-season series about the life of Jesus. It is supported through a "Pay It Forward" campaign where viewers support each season.

So far, The Chosen's worldwide audience has paid it forward $40 million to completely fund seasons one and two, with season three in production. It is the number one highest crowd-funded project of all time.

"This combination of FCN's adaptive rate delivery technology, turnkey ticketing platform, and the willingness of churches to participate delivered stellar results for this title," said Bob Elder, co-founder at FCN.

"It was an amazing event to end the year with!" he added.

