‘Biological Sex Matters’: ‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Sparks Furor With Transgender Tweet About Rape Reporting

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling stirred up quite a bit of controversy Sunday with a tweet seemingly taking aim at how rapes could soon be reported in Scotland.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength,” she wrote, before delivering the line that sparked waves of social media furor as well as praise. “The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.

Rowling’s message came along with a link to a piece in The Times discussing proposed laws in Scottland that would purportedly result in police recording rapes by biological males as being committed by a female if the assailant identifies as a woman — even if no legal attempt to make a gender change has occurred.

It’s an issue now getting a plethora of attention across the Twitterverse after Rowling dove into the debate.

While some condemned the author’s response as “transphobic,” others praised her for what they saw as an honest assessment of the current cultural conundrums surrounding the transgender issue.

“There are some areas in which biological sex matters and rape stats are definitely one,” author Milli Hill wrote. “Thank you for continuing to wake people up to these issues.”

Others took a different stand, condemning Rowling’s tweet and accusing her of attacking and maligning a marginalized people group.

“I cannot imagine what goes on in your head that categorises a group of people who are more marginalised and vulnerable than pretty much any other as a threat,” wrote Twitter user @JellyJen1. “It’s just really upsetting and disappointing.”

As Faithwire has reported, this isn’t the first time Rowling has sparked furor for speaking about the transgender issue.

The author made headlines last December for decrying the “climate of fear” that surrounds the transgender debate. She has also addressed why she speaks out so openly on the issue.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” she once tweeted. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

And that only scratches the surface, as you’ll see here and here. Despite ongoing pushback to Rowling’s views, Sunday’s tweet appears to be evidence she won’t be backing down anytime soon.

