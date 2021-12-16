Stephen Curry Says 'Crazy Faith' Helped Him Break NBA 3-Point Record

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry says it took "crazy faith" to help him break the NBA's three-point shot record this week.

It was a defining moment in his 13-career season as Curry sailed to the leader board making his 2,974th career three-pointer. He completed the task in 511 games less than former record-holder Ray Allen.

'I've had crazy faith ever since I started playing basketball and to think, like this moment, was possible and again to do it in front of Ray...is special to have one of my own now," he said after the game on TNT.

The All-Star player hit the milestone during the first quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Allen, who set the record in 2011, and former record-holder, Reggie Miller, gave Curry a jersey with the number "2,974" on it.

"This is very special," Curry said. "I've been thinking about this number for a long time. I even got (the number) on my shoes. In basketball history, this is pretty special."

"These two legends – I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad... full-circle moment," he added. "I'm blessed – blessed for sure."

On Wednesday, Curry posted to Instagram an image of the jersey using the hashtag -- #CrazyFaith.

As CBN News has reported, Curry's life verse appears to be Philippians 4:13 which states, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength." He includes the reference on his basketball shoes and his Twitter bio.

Curry has previously used his platform to point people to Jesus.

"I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them towards the Man who died for our sins on the cross," he wrote in a 2015 Fellowship for Christian Athletes article. "I know I have a place in heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***