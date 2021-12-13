'The Power of Faith': NFL Star Kurt Warner Hopes 'American Underdog' Movie Shows Circumstances Don't Define Anyone's Life

An uplifting film based on the true story of former NFL superstar Kurt Warner and his life before football fame is scheduled for release on Christmas Day.

During an interview with The Christian Post (CP), Warner explained that the movie, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, is meant to inspire people who dream of becoming better and achieving more.

"People need to see real life. They need to understand that this is a real story. All of these things really did happen," Warner told CP. "Your circumstances don't have to be what defines you. Your circumstances don't have to be what shapes the final narrative of your life."

From his humble beginnings as a stock boy at a grocery store to becoming a Super Bowl MVP and a Pro Football Hall of Fame champion, Warner and his wife Brenda wanted to share their story with others as a way to incite hope.

"Most people have their supermarket moment," Warner noted. "Most people have that time where they're like, 'Alright, how did I get here? And how do I get out of here? I can't even see the path forward to what I really want to be in life.' And so they resonate with them, those moments."

Andrew and John Erwin, creators of I Can Only Imagine and I Still Believe said Warner's commitment to being a success motivated them to make the movie with Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

"Kurt and Brenda Warner's true story of faith and determination deeply inspired Andy and me," said the movie's Director-Writer Jon Erwin. "We can't wait for it to inspire audiences all over America this Christmas. It's the perfect time to come together as a family and have your dreams rekindled. If he can accomplish his dream, so can all of us."

The film stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Virginia Madsen, and Adam Baldwin.

The debut of American Underdog comes at a time when people need encouragement. Warner told CP that releasing the film on Christmas Day was the "perfect time."

"There's a lot of people that have found themselves in situations they never thought they would find themselves in, that 'underdog role' now when they never thought they would be there," Warner said.

"And that, to me, is why this movie is important. It will connect with all of those people in different ways. And I believe it can help challenge them and push them forward," he added.

Joe Drake, Lionsgate chairman said the release date for American Underdog aligns with the holiday spirit.

"This movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith. A drive to bring out the best in all of us. The strength of family. And, of course, the height of the NFL championship season," Drake pointed out. "When you take all of that together, the perfect release date for this movie is Christmas Day, and that's where we have decided to date it."

