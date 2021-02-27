Coach Tony Dungy: Families Talking about Race Can Make a Difference

Super Bowl-winning coach and network sports analyst Tony Dungy says families talking together about race will go a long way towards addressing racism in the U.S.

"I think that's where the solution has to come," he told CBN News recently.

Dungy and his friend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen, have developed conversation starters for parents in a new curriculum called Race Conversations for Families.

Dungy says they created it after many of their friends began asking for help in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

"I've had so many white friends say, 'What can I do? How can I talk to my kids?'" he said.

Dungy said his conversations with his dad growing up made a big difference. He remembers questioning his father in the 1960s about the shooting of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the race riots.

"My dad told me 'Here's what's going on in the world but here's how we're going to handle it as a family. We're going to love people. We're going to treat people individually,'" Dungy recalled.

Today, with seven children in their home, Dungy and his wife Lauren are following his dad's lead, talking with their kids about race and what the Bible says.

